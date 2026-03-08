The Who Announces New Live Album Live At Eden Project For May 2026 Release, Drops First Single “Pinball Wizard”

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 8th, 2026 - 6:01 PM

The Who, a band that has been influential for almost 60 years, is ready to add another amazing moment to their history with a new live album called Live At Eden Project. This album features their exciting performance in July 2023 at Cornwall’s famous Eden Project and will be released in May 2026. Alongside this news, The Who has also released the first single from the album, “Pinball Wizard,” which you can now stream or download to get an idea of what their live show was like. This performance at the Eden Project wasn’t just another concert. It showed how The Who are still important and creative today. With support from the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey mixed classic rock with an orchestra’s power to create a deeply emotional show.

The Eden Project, with its great sound and cozy atmosphere, offered a unique music experience that you wouldn’t find at big stadium concerts. It encouraged closer interactions between the Who and the audience, making people feel like part of the musical journey instead of just onlookers. This close setting along with the orchestral arrangements highlights The Who during an important time in their career by showing both their development and respect for their origins.

Live at Eden Project features a carefully chosen list of songs from The Who’s long career. This album includes popular hits as well as rare tracks like “Cry If You Want” and “The Rock,” offering a good mix of famous anthems and lesser-known songs. The use of orchestral music adds depth to classics like “Baba O’Riley” and “Pinball Wizard,” making them even more moving.

Live At Eden Project Tracklist:

1.Overture

2.1921

3.Amazing Journey

4.Sparks

5.The Acid Queen

6.Pinball Wizard

7.We’re Not Gonna Take It

8.Who Are You

9.Eminence Front

10.The Kids Are Alright

11.You Better You Bet

12.Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere

13.Substitute

14.I Can’t Explain

15.My Generation

16.Cry If You Want

17.Won’t Get Fooled Again

18.Behind Blue Eyes

19.The Real Me

20.I’m One

21.5:15

22.The Rock

23.Love, Reign O’er Me

24.Baba O’Riley