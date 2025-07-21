The Who Play First Show Since Recent Departure Of Zak Starkey

Home News Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2025 - 5:33 PM

According to consequence.net, The Who have started The Song Is Over Farewell Tour, which is the band’s very last outing. The tour kicked off July 20, at the Anfiteatro Camerini in Piazzola Sul Brenta, Italy and it was one of five shows that The Who are playing in Italy and the UK leading up to the farewell tour’s North American leg, which begins on August 16, in Sunrise, Florida and runs through September 28, in Las Vegas.

Also, the show marks The Who’s first gig since firing drummer Zak Starkey and naming Scott Devours as his replacement. The band’s lineup includes original members Pete Townshend (guitar) and Roger Daltrey (lead vocals) alongside Devours, Simon Townshend (guitar, mandolin, backing vocals), Loren Gold (keyboards, backing vocals), Jon Button (bass) and John Hogg (backing vocals).

At the kickoff show, The Who played a 20 song set of mostly greatest hits, starting with early single “I Can’t Explain.” The setlist included the classic “Who Are You,” “Pinball Wizard,” “My Generation” and “Baba O’Riley” before closing out with “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” Apparently, Daltrey knelt down on the floor while singing “See Me, Feel Me” because he was experiencing leg cramps.