The Who Announce Who Are You Super Deluxe Edition For October 2025 Release Featuring 71 Previously Unreleased Tracks, Shares Unheard Version Of “New Song”

The Who are opening up their archives for a new Who Are You Super Deluxe Edition, out October 31. The set delves into one of the band’s most important records, featuring 71 previously unreleased recordings spread across a limited 7-CD/1-Blu-ray box, as well as vinyl and digital formats. Fans will get demos, alternate mixes, studio rehearsals and live cuts from the band’s 1979 U.S. tour, the first with Kenney Jones on drums after Keith Moon’s passing.

The first taste is an early take on “New Song,” with Pete Townshend singing a rough guide vocal. Mixed by Steven Wilson, it’s looser and more vulnerable than the finished version, capturing The Who in the middle of building a track rather than polishing it for radio. Townshend later admitted the song was his way of needling FM programmers, “This was my signal to everyone that I had decided to deal a wonky deck full of theatrical parodies and anachronisms.”

Originally released in 1978, Who Are You was a huge success, climbing to No. 2 in the U.S. and cementing the band’s late-’70s legacy. But it’s also remembered as Moon’s last album, giving the record a bittersweet edge that still lingers today.

This expanded edition doesn’t just revisit the hits, it shines a light on the process, the false starts and the raw energy behind a band navigating both creative ambition and personal upheaval. It’s not just a reissue, it’s a time capsule of The Who at a crossroads.

THE WHO – WHO ARE YOU

SUPER DELUXE EDITION

DISC ONE: WHO ARE YOU (Remastered)

01 New Song

02 Had Enough

03 905

04 Sister Disco

05 Music Must Change

06 Trick Of the Light

07 Guitar And Pen

08 Love Is Coming Down

09 Who Are You

DISC TWO: GLYN JOHNS MIX

01 New Song (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased

02 Had Enough (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased

03 905 (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased

04 Sister Disco (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased

05 Trick of The Light (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased

06 Guitar and Pen (Glyn Johns mix Previously Unreleased

07 Who Are You (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased

08 Trick of The Light (Single Version Edit – Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased

09 Guitar and Pen ( Glyn Johns Alt mix) Previously Unreleased

10 Who Are You (Glyn Johns Single edit) Previously Unreleased

11 New Song (Pete Vocal – Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased

12 Sister Disco (Lost Guitar Mix- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased

13 Had Enough (No Orchestra- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased

14 Guitar and Pen (Pete Guide Vocal- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased

15 Love Is Coming Down (No Orchestra- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased

16 Who Are You (Early Run Through -Pete Vox- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased

DISC THREE: SESSIONS & DEMOS

01 Who Are You (Lost Verse Mix)

02 Guitar and Pen (Olympic 78 Mix)

03 Love Is Coming Down (Early Run Through)

04 Empty Glass (Session Out Take)

05 No Road Romance (Session Out Take)

06 Trick of the Light (Unused Olympic Edit) Previously Unreleased

07 Who Are You (Clean Radio Edit)

08 905 (John Entwistle Demo) Previously Unreleased

09 Had Enough – John Entwistle Demo Previously Unreleased

10 Back On the Road (John Entwistle Demo)

11 Wild Horses (John Entwistle Demo)

12 Trick of the Light (John Entwistle Demo) Previously Unreleased

13 Good Time Coming (John Entwistle Demo) Previously Unreleased

14 Who Are You (John and Cyrano’s mix from The Kids Are Alright)

DISC FOUR: SHEPPERTON 1977

01 Who Are You (Early version recorded live in Toronto, 1976) Previously Unreleased

02 The Kids Are Alright (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased

03 Run, Run, Run (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased

04 Spoonful / Smokestack Lightning (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased

05 I Saw Her Standing There (Shepperton Studios Previously Unreleased

06 Instrumental Jam (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased

07 Who Are You (Knocking It into Shape 1 – Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased

08 Who Are You (Knocking It into Shape 2 – Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased

09 Baba O’Riley (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased

10 Shakin’ All Over (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased

11 Bell Boy – Shepperton Studios Previously Unreleased

12 Won’t Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased

13 Barbara Ann (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased

14 I Saw Her Standing There 2 (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased

15 Drowned (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased

DISC FIVE: SHEPPERTON 1978/79

01 Baba O’Riley (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased

02 My Wife (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased

03 My Generation (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased

04 Join Together (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased

05 Who Are You (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased

06 Won’t Get Fooled Again (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased

07 Sister Disco (Shepperton Tour Rehearsals 1979) Previously Unreleased

08 Music Must Change (Shepperton Tour Rehearsals 1979) Previously Unreleased

09 Won’t Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Tour Rehearsals 1979) Previously Unreleased

10 Who Are You (Shepperton Tour Rehearsals 1979) Previously Unreleased

DISC SIX: LIVE USA 1979 – Part One

01 Substitute Previously Unreleased

02 I Can’t Explain Previously Unreleased

03 Baba O’Riley Previously Unreleased

04 The Punk and the Godfather Previously Unreleased

05 Boris the Spider Previously Unreleased

06 Sister Disco Previously Unreleased

07 Behind Blue Eyes Previously Unreleased

08 Music Must Change Previously Unreleasedd

09 Drowned Previously Unreleased

10 Who Are You Previously Unreleased

11 5.15 Previously Unreleased

12 Pinball Wizard Previously Unreleased

13 See Me, Feel Me Previously Unreleased

DISC SEVEN: LIVE USA 1979 – Part Two

01 Long Live Rock Previously Unreleased

02 My Generation Previously Unreleased

03 I Can See for Miles Previously Unreleased

04 Trick Of the Light Previously Unreleased

05 Sparks Previously Unreleased

06 Won’t Get Fooled Again Previously Unreleased

07 Jam /Take A Fool Like You Previously Unreleased

08 How Can You Do It Alone Previously Unreleased

09 Magic Bus Previously Unreleased

10 Summertime Blues Previously Unreleased

11 Dancing in the Street / Dance It Away Previously Unreleased