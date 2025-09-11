The Who Announce Who Are You Super Deluxe Edition For October 2025 Release Featuring 71 Previously Unreleased Tracks, Shares Unheard Version Of “New Song”

The Who are opening up their archives for a new Who Are You Super Deluxe Edition, out October 31. The set delves into one of the band’s most important records, featuring 71 previously unreleased recordings spread across a limited 7-CD/1-Blu-ray box, as well as vinyl and digital formats. Fans will get demos, alternate mixes, studio rehearsals and live cuts from the band’s 1979 U.S. tour, the first with Kenney Jones on drums after Keith Moon’s passing.
The first taste is an early take on “New Song,” with Pete Townshend singing a rough guide vocal. Mixed by Steven Wilson, it’s looser and more vulnerable than the finished version, capturing The Who in the middle of building a track rather than polishing it for radio. Townshend later admitted the song was his way of needling FM programmers, “This was my signal to everyone that I had decided to deal a wonky deck full of theatrical parodies and anachronisms.”
Originally released in 1978, Who Are You was a huge success, climbing to No. 2 in the U.S. and cementing the band’s late-’70s legacy. But it’s also remembered as Moon’s last album, giving the record a bittersweet edge that still lingers today.
This expanded edition doesn’t just revisit the hits, it shines a light on the process, the false starts and the raw energy behind a band navigating both creative ambition and personal upheaval. It’s not just a reissue, it’s a time capsule of The Who at a crossroads.
THE WHO – WHO ARE YOU
SUPER DELUXE EDITION
DISC ONE: WHO ARE YOU (Remastered)
01 New Song
02 Had Enough
03 905
04 Sister Disco
05 Music Must Change
06 Trick Of the Light
07 Guitar And Pen
08 Love Is Coming Down
09 Who Are You
DISC TWO: GLYN JOHNS MIX
01 New Song (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased
02 Had Enough (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased
03 905 (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased
04 Sister Disco (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased
05 Trick of The Light (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased
06 Guitar and Pen (Glyn Johns mix Previously Unreleased
07 Who Are You (Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased
08 Trick of The Light (Single Version Edit – Glyn Johns mix) Previously Unreleased
09 Guitar and Pen ( Glyn Johns Alt mix) Previously Unreleased
10 Who Are You (Glyn Johns Single edit) Previously Unreleased
11 New Song (Pete Vocal – Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased
12 Sister Disco (Lost Guitar Mix- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased
13 Had Enough (No Orchestra- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased
14 Guitar and Pen (Pete Guide Vocal- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased
15 Love Is Coming Down (No Orchestra- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased
16 Who Are You (Early Run Through -Pete Vox- Steven Wilson mix) Previously Unreleased
DISC THREE: SESSIONS & DEMOS
01 Who Are You (Lost Verse Mix)
02 Guitar and Pen (Olympic 78 Mix)
03 Love Is Coming Down (Early Run Through)
04 Empty Glass (Session Out Take)
05 No Road Romance (Session Out Take)
06 Trick of the Light (Unused Olympic Edit) Previously Unreleased
07 Who Are You (Clean Radio Edit)
08 905 (John Entwistle Demo) Previously Unreleased
09 Had Enough – John Entwistle Demo Previously Unreleased
10 Back On the Road (John Entwistle Demo)
11 Wild Horses (John Entwistle Demo)
12 Trick of the Light (John Entwistle Demo) Previously Unreleased
13 Good Time Coming (John Entwistle Demo) Previously Unreleased
14 Who Are You (John and Cyrano’s mix from The Kids Are Alright)
DISC FOUR: SHEPPERTON 1977
01 Who Are You (Early version recorded live in Toronto, 1976) Previously Unreleased
02 The Kids Are Alright (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
03 Run, Run, Run (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
04 Spoonful / Smokestack Lightning (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
05 I Saw Her Standing There (Shepperton Studios Previously Unreleased
06 Instrumental Jam (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
07 Who Are You (Knocking It into Shape 1 – Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
08 Who Are You (Knocking It into Shape 2 – Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
09 Baba O’Riley (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
10 Shakin’ All Over (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
11 Bell Boy – Shepperton Studios Previously Unreleased
12 Won’t Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
13 Barbara Ann (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
14 I Saw Her Standing There 2 (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
15 Drowned (Shepperton Studios) Previously Unreleased
DISC FIVE: SHEPPERTON 1978/79
01 Baba O’Riley (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased
02 My Wife (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased
03 My Generation (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased
04 Join Together (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased
05 Who Are You (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased
06 Won’t Get Fooled Again (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) Previously Unreleased
07 Sister Disco (Shepperton Tour Rehearsals 1979) Previously Unreleased
08 Music Must Change (Shepperton Tour Rehearsals 1979) Previously Unreleased
09 Won’t Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Tour Rehearsals 1979) Previously Unreleased
10 Who Are You (Shepperton Tour Rehearsals 1979) Previously Unreleased
DISC SIX: LIVE USA 1979 – Part One
01 Substitute Previously Unreleased
02 I Can’t Explain Previously Unreleased
03 Baba O’Riley Previously Unreleased
04 The Punk and the Godfather Previously Unreleased
05 Boris the Spider Previously Unreleased
06 Sister Disco Previously Unreleased
07 Behind Blue Eyes Previously Unreleased
08 Music Must Change Previously Unreleasedd
09 Drowned Previously Unreleased
10 Who Are You Previously Unreleased
11 5.15 Previously Unreleased
12 Pinball Wizard Previously Unreleased
13 See Me, Feel Me Previously Unreleased
DISC SEVEN: LIVE USA 1979 – Part Two
01 Long Live Rock Previously Unreleased
02 My Generation Previously Unreleased
03 I Can See for Miles Previously Unreleased
04 Trick Of the Light Previously Unreleased
05 Sparks Previously Unreleased
06 Won’t Get Fooled Again Previously Unreleased
07 Jam /Take A Fool Like You Previously Unreleased
08 How Can You Do It Alone Previously Unreleased
09 Magic Bus Previously Unreleased
10 Summertime Blues Previously Unreleased
11 Dancing in the Street / Dance It Away Previously Unreleased
12 The Real Me Previously Unreleased