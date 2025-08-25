Roger Daltrey Says The Who “Might Do A Couple Of Residencies” After Current Farewell Tour

Home News Michelle Grisales August 25th, 2025 - 7:33 PM

Despite embarking on what’s being promoted as a farewell tour across North America, The Who have admitted that this might not truly mark the end of their live performances. This wouldn’t be the first time the band has suggested a final curtain call and kept going. Back in 1982, they also launched a “farewell tour,” only to continue performing afterward.

Speaking in separate interviews, Stereogum reported that Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend offered candid insights into their current outlook. When asked why fans should believe this tour is indeed the last, Townshend replied, “Are you suggesting we’re swindling the public? The fact is, we are willing to swindle them. That’s what we’ve done our entire life. Why stop?”

He went on to joke about future gigs, saying, “It’s in Roger’s hands. If we don’t extend, would we be in breach of contract? Would we be in swindle-land if we came back and played all those important venues we’ve left off the list, like Duluth? [Laughs]”

Townshend also emphasized his desire to spend more time at home: “I’m 80, I don’t like being away from my family, my studios, my dogs and my friends. I’m not looking to spend the next five years of my life waiting to [expletive] drop dead on the stage.”

He further joked that the band’s legacy might live on digitally. “If we stop, the Who brand will continue. We’ll be avatars in a hologram show where guitars get smashed, and people dress in Union Jack jackets and pretend to be rock gods.”

Meanwhile, Daltrey clarified that they’re stepping back from major touring due to its physical toll. “We’re saying farewell because touring is grueling on the body. Also, the ticket prices are ridiculously high. We’re not giving up as a band. We might do a couple of residencies. Hopefully, Pete and I won’t stop making music.”

Both bandmates also addressed the recent controversy around the exit of longtime drummer Zak Starkey. Daltrey emphasized, “Zak was never fired… We wanted to go back to the raw sound we had 30 years ago, and sometimes the energy of a band needs refreshing. The Who are Pete and Roger — everybody else is a session player.”

Townshend, always characteristically blunt, added: “I’ve always been open in saying that Zak is not my favorite drummer. But neither is [expletive] Keith Moon, you know? [Laughs] My favorite drummer is Simon Phillips, and my second favorite is Kenney Jones. Roger didn’t like either of them!”