Mitski Covers Pete Townshend’s “Let My Love Open The Door”

Almost fifty years ago, Pete Townsend released his hit single titled “Let My Love Open the Door”. A cult classic, the song reached the top 10 hits. In honor of the song, icon Mitski has produced a cover of Townsend’s hit.

Mitski’s version of “Let My Love Open The Door” differs from Townsend’s original song, with there only being Mitski’s voice and a piano. According to Stereogum, the artist recorded her cover for the soundtrack of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, the new Kogonada-directed romantic fantasy with Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. The film has a score from Joe Hisaishi, and Icelandic jazz-pop star Laufey contributes three originals and one cover to the soundtrack.

Though this is her first solo song in nearly two years, Mitski also recently worked with Tamino and MUNA’s Katie Gavin. The last one was another cover, her take on Pete Seeger’s “Coyote, My Little Brother.” A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will not be your only chance to hear Mitski’s voice in a movie theater in the near future. Her concert film The Land screens in theaters next month, and the trailer came out earlier this week. Below, check out Mitski’s take on “Let My Love Open Your Door, the Pete Townsend original, and the trailer for The Land.

The soundtrack to A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is out now on Milan, and the film opens today September 19th. Mitski: The Land is in theaters October 22nd. Those interested can get tickets here.