The Who Live Debuts “Going Mobile” During North American Farewell Tour Opener

According to Digital.abcaudio.com, The Who kicked off their The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour on August 16, in Sunrise, Florida, where the band surprised their fans to a song they have never played live before. “Going Mobile” was part of four straight songs from Who’s Next, with the band performing “Bargain.”

“Love Ain’t For Keeping” and “Behind Blue Eyes” was being performed right before the pervious two ditties. Later in the concert, The Who also performed “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “The Song Is Over” and “Baba O’Riley,” from the same album. The concert saw the band perform “I Can’t Explain” “Who Are You,” “I Can See For Miles,” “Pinball Wizard,” “My Generation,” “You Better You Bet,” “The Real Me,” “Eminence Front” and other tunes.

According to USA Today, while the band did work through some technical difficulties during the show, Roger Daltrey noted it would make the gig more memorable. “You’ll never remember the perfect show,” Daltrey said after an issue before “You Better You Bet.” “You’ll remember the f***-ups.”

The Who also joked about their drummer drama, referring to the fact that they they fired, then re-hired, then fired drummer Zak Starkey earlier this year. When introducing new drummer Scott Devours, the drummer for Daltrey’s solo tours, Townshend joked, “I have no idea who he is.”