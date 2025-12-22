Father John Misty Covers “Blue Red And Grey” by The Who And Magnetic Fields’ “Epitaph For My Heart”

Home News Emily Lopez December 22nd, 2025 - 12:54 PM

Father John Misty has performed benefits for the Big Sur Park School for three years now. On December 18 and 19, the singer-songwriter played two shows at the Sunset Cultural Center. According to NME, Misty’s December 19 performance included six covers from different artists. Misty’s full set list includes Dory Previn’s “The Lady With The Braid,” Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s “I See A Darkness,” Gillian Welch’s “April The 14th Part 1,” The Who’s “Blue, Red, and Grey,” Neil Young’s “Ambulance Blues,” and The Magnetic Fields’ “Epitaph For My Heart,” plus a new song for the encore and “Leaving LA” — which hasn’t been performed for six years. These are just some of the highlights for his performance of a 19 song set list.

It has been reported that Misty’s new song is inspired by his daughter’s love for The Beatles, although not much else is known about the song. The song is currently untitled; however, it was a pleasant surprise to see new material from the artist, as there hadn’t been any new releases this year. His latest big release was his newest album Mahashmashana which released late last year. Most of this year had been dedicated to his tour supporting his latest album and the release of a remastered version of I Love You, Honeybear. It remains unclear if fans will receive a title for the song, or if it is an indicator that Misty is working on some new releases.

For those who are interested, videos of his “Blue Red And Grey” and “Epitaph For My Heart” covers have been uploaded to YouTube. These performances are embedded below for any who may have missed the performance.

Misty recently announced his 2026 Spring and Summer Tour Dates. These include performances in both the United States and throughout Europe. He has also confirmed some festivals he will be performing at in the new year.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna