Kurt Vile Covers R.E.M.’s “Near Wild Heaven” Live With Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy

Kurt Vile showed up at Ardmore Music Hall to sing “Near Wild Heaven” from R.E.M’s 1991’s Out Of Time with Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy. This was after all four members of R.E.M appeared together on stage when the tour reached Athens.

Actors and musicians Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy and a crack band of collaborators is touring the country, covering R.E.M’s 1983 debut album Murmur live and in full.

Kurt Vile is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He is known for his solo work and music released under the name “Kurt Vile and The Violators” and is the former lead guitarist of the rock band the War on Drugs.

Source: https://www.stereogum.com/2251621/watch-kurt-vile-cover-r-e-m-s-near-wild-heaven-with-michael-shannon-jason-narducy/news/

