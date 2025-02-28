R.E.M Reunites to Play “Pretty Persuasion” Live With Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 28th, 2025 - 6:30 PM

R.E.M delivered a rare live performance at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia, with Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy on stage to perform “Pretty Persuasion.” Last time R.E.M shared a stage was almost 17 years ago when they were first inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame according to StereoGum.

Michael Shannon, known for his acting career, ventured into music fronting a R.E.M cover band. Many fans were skeptical as an actor leading a band, Shannon embraced the role, delivering intense performances that resonate with fans and even impressing the original R.E.M members. Michael Stipe Performs R.E.M’s “Wendell Gee” For The First Time Since 1985.

The 40 Watt Club holds significance to the original R.E.M, as it was the origin venue for the band’s start into music. While many fans hope for a reunion, the band has made it clear that there are no plans for a full-scale reunion. Kurt Vile Covers R.E.M.’s “Near Wild Heaven” Live With Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy. Michael Stipe, lead singer of R.E.M said in a 2021 interview that the band decided against a reunion because it would be deemed as “tacky and probably money grabbing,” he said to WNYC.

R.E.M’s surprise appearance was a rare and nostalgic moment not only for fans, but for the band members. The band’s performance with Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy was an exciting tribute to their legacy. Despite many ongoing hopes for a reunion, R.E.M continues to stand by their decision on conserving their legacy rather than revisit the band’s past.