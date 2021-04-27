Jason Narducy’s Band Split Single Announces New Album Amplificado for June 2021 Release and Shares New Song “(Nothing You Can Do To) End This Love”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 27th, 2021 - 4:48 PM

Indie-rock band Split Single released the new single “(Nothing You Can Do To) End This Love” today as a peek into their new album set for release in June of this year. The album is called Amplificado and will be released with Inside Outside Records.

Amplificado will be a collection of rock songs that discuss the anxiety involved with living in the chaos of a society of Republican majority during a global pandemic, according to the press release. The album is expected to be comprised of some of the most direct and high-energy singles of the band’s creator Jason Narducy’s established career, the musician having also spent time as the bassist for Superchunk and Bob Mould’s band.

The single “(Nothing You Can Do To) End This Love” is essentially an ode of support to the LGBTQ+ community, as well as a representation of love and closeness we must rely on during an especially hard moment in time. The song’s sound is one of cheeriness yet also defiance, the chords in the guitar leading the song with energy while the vocals by Narducy have a bright hopeful quality.

The purpose of the video associated with the single is to highlight the beauty of love that the song discusses, featuring clips of diverse couples, families and children. Of the video, Narducy said:

“The visual narrative is in line with the lyrics but also evokes what many of us are feeling with vaccines, more sunshine, and the wicked witch out of office: finally something to look forward to. I hope it makes people smile and I hope it makes people feel less lonely.”

Split Single is made up of guitarist/vocalist Jason Narducy, bassist Mike Mills (of REM) and drummer Jon Wurster. Amplificado will come almost five years following the band’s last album, 2016’s Metal Frames, with Fragmented World two years earlier in 2014.

Amplificado Tracklist:

01. “caPtAIN calamIty’S crUde pRoCessiON”

02. “Blood Break Ground”

03. “Stone Heart World”

04.” 95 Percent”

05. “Adrift”

06. “Bitten by the Sound”

07. “(Nothing You Can Do) To End This Love”

08. “Mangled Tusk”

09. “Belly of Lead”

10. “Worry”

11. “Satellite”