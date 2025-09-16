Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy Announce Winter 2026 U.S. Tour Dates Celebrating R.E.M’s Lifes Rich Pageant

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2025 - 6:11 PM

Today, Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy And Friends are thrilled to announce a spring 2026 U.S. tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.’s iconic album, Lifes Rich Pageant. After the pair’s rapturously received run earlier this year honoring the band’s famed 1985 album Fables of the Reconstruction, which saw the four original members of R.E.M. join Shannon & Narducy on-stage at their two shows in Athens, GA, the extensive Lifes Rich Pageant tour will take Shannon & Narducy to stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia other cities.

Kicking off on Wednesday, February 11, at Summit in Denver, CO, the tour will see Shannon & Narducy, Jon Wurster (drums), John Stirratt (bass), Dag Juhlin (guitar) and Vijay Tellis-Nayak (keyboards) playing Lifes Rich Pageant in full each night in addition to many other beloved R.E.M. classics. Tickets go onsale this Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.