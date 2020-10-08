Kathleen Hanna, Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams and More to Appear at “Honor Her Wish” Live Stream Rally Against Push to Fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court Seat

Home News Tristan Kinnett October 8th, 2020 - 9:26 PM

The “Honor Her Wish” event, a live stream rally against filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court Seat, will take place Monday, October 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

A lot of musicians have joined the politicians, cultural figures and entertainers involved, including Kathleen Hanna, Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, Kesha, Margo Price, Jon Batiste and Resistance Revival Chorus. While Kathleen Hanna and Michael Stipe are just doing readings at the rally, the other musicians will all be performing.

Political speakers include Hillary Clinton, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Fair Fight Action Founder Stacey Abrams, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Representative Ayanna Pressley and a few others. Additional appearances will be made by actress Sophia Bush, author Aminatou Sow, designer Rosario Dawson, feminist writer Gloria Steinem, actress Regina King and comedian Chelsea Handler.

The virtual event aims to call for senators to honor Ginsburg’s dying wish that her seat not be filled until after the inauguration in January. RSVP for an invite link at actionnetwork.org to celebrate Ginsburg’s life and support the cause.

October 12 is also the first day of confirmation hearings for the Donald Trump administration to choose a replacement for Ginsburg. Ginsburg died at 87 on September 18 with the presidential election coming up in November. Many musicians had something to say to honor Ginsburg when they heard news of her death. She was the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court when she was confirmed in 1993, and was known for fighting for women’s rights throughout her 27 year career.

With a republican currently in office, democrats are hoping they can hold Trump back from filling the seat with a republican nominee in case Joe Biden gets elected next month. It would be controversial for Trump to fill the seat now. Republican senators prevented Obama from filling a Supreme Court spot in 2016, and it’s yet to be seen whether democrats will do the same to Trump.





Photo credit: Alyssa Fried