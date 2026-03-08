A Place To Bury Strangers Release New Song and Music Video “Acid Rain”

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 8th, 2026 - 6:33 PM

A Place To Bury Strangers has captured the raw sound of noise rock again with their new song “Acid Rain” from their upcoming album, Rare and Deadly. The track is full of wild energy that mirrors the chaotic time it was created in. Written during Trump’s first presidency, “Acid Rain” expresses real anger about how cruelty and manipulation by powerful people became accepted as normal. Oliver Ackerman’s eerie singing starts the song by urging listeners to think about what happens when we stay quiet and go along with things. The powerful words capture the confusion and shock of that period, mixed with real sounds from the George Floyd protests in New York City.

These parts come together to make a listening experience that’s both disturbing and moving, capturing public chaos along with hope during scary times. The music video for “Acid Rain” enhances the song’s intense and chaotic feel by A Place To Bury Strangers’. Filmed casually on a New York City subway, it shows an unpolished performance where the moving train becomes a spontaneous stage. The city views across Williamsburg Bridge to the Lower East Side add energy that matches the industrial vibe of the song. The sound of screeching tracks and feedback creates an overwhelming experience as the band mixes with passengers, highlighting both urgency and realness in A Place To Bury Strangers’ performance.

Rare and Deadly gives fans a unique look into A Place To Bury Strangers’ chaotic creative process. It includes demos, B-sides, and forgotten experiments from over ten years. The album is available in different formats—CDs, cassettes, vinyl records, and digital—all with their own track listings so no version is considered final. This approach reflects A Place To Bury Strangers’ unpredictable sound by providing various perspectives through each format.