We Are Wolves Share New Song “NADA” Featuring Oliver Ackermann of A Place To Bury Strangers

Chloe Baxter November 8th, 2024 - 5:34 PM

Today, Canadian indie rock duo We Are Wolves celebrates the release of their highly anticipated album NADA, marking their first full-length project since 2019. This album, which the band describes as their “sixth and final,” intricately weaves together influences from synth rock, garage rock, cold wave and post-punk, resulting in a sound that spans decades and continents.

The track “Seul au cinéma,” featuring Oliver Ackermann of A Place To Bury Strangers, known for Synthesizer album and single “Fear of Transformation,” stands out as a highlight, showcasing the duo’s unique ability to blend chaos and charm into their music.

The swirling synths and layered melodics echo the vibes of The Cure while paying homage to their distinctive style. “This song is one of our favorites on the album,” the band shared in a recent interview.

We Are Wolves captured a sound that is “slightly dark yet romantic,” in their collaboration with Ackermann, recorded at Death By Audio studio in New York.

NADA is out now via Simone Records, and you can listen to the single “NADA” here.

In addition to the new single, check out We Are Wolves’ previous tracks, including “Attention” and “Súper Normal,” both of which highlight the band’s rebellious spirit and mastery of pop craftsmanship.

With each release, We Are Wolves continues to challenge the boundaries of indie rock—and with NADA, available for purchase and streaming, they invite us to experience a world where confusion and alienation spark creativity.

Photo Credit: Alexander Ortiz