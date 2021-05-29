Bun B is Joined by Trae tha Truth, Big K.R.I.T. and Raheem DeVaughn for Empowering New George Floyd Tribute Song “This World”

Home News Kaido Strange May 29th, 2021 - 12:26 PM

Rappers Bun B, Trae Tha Truth, Big K.R.I.T., and soul singer Raheem DeVaughn have come together to create a powerful protest song for the many black lives that were ended by police brutality, as reported by Pitchfork. The song, “This World” pays tribute to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor – along with countless more black lives that have been lost. The song was released on the anniversary of Floyd’s death and the spark of nationwide (and worldwide) protests against the murder of black lives by police and law enforcement agencies.

The video has a lot of footage to take in; it’s powerful – much like this song. There are images of Black Lives Matter protests from last year, of families grieving for their loved ones, along with trail footage of police officer Derek Chauvin, who was later convicted and found guilty of being responsible for George Floyd’s death. Pictures of images of the rest of the police who stood by and did not correct Chauvin’s behaviour, all of whom are awaiting their own separate trials which will start next year in March.

There is footage of the civil rights movement from the 1960s. Footage of the insurrection of January 6 by alt-right supporters, of Trump clearing protesters from Lafayette Park in Washington D.C. so he can have his photo-op with a Bible. As stated before, there is a lot to take in.

The song sings of the parallel of the civil rights movement and the world in which they live in today; a then and now comparison which is exhausting when considering and weighing the facts; that many of the modern problems black Americans face today are those that their grandparents and great grandparents fought so hard to end; these issues are not just limited to systemic and institutionalized racism and much needed police reform, but voting rights as well – which is now being attacked.

George Floyd passed away on May 25, 2020 from asphyxiation due to police officer Chauvin pressing his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck. All of this was filmed and there were many civilian bystanders who witnessed the distress of Floyd’s passing. Breonna Taylor was shot and killed on March 13, 2020 by the hands of the police who served a no-knock warrant to the wrong address.

