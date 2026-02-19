A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New Rarities Album Rare And Deadly For April 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “Everyone’s The Same”

Today, the New-York based band A Place To Bury Strangers has announced their new rarities album, Rare And Deadly, will be out on April 3, through Dedstrange, What makes the album truly unprecedented is that every format tells a different story. The CD, cassette, vinyl and digital editions each feature their own unique tracklisting, a fractured release strategy that is almost unheard of.
No single version contains the “complete” album. Instead, each format becomes its own window into the archive, revealing alternate paths, missing links, and parallel versions of the band’s inner life. It’s a deliberately unstable document: the album shifts depending on how you choose to hear it, mirroring the chaos of its creation. Across these recordings, you can hear the evolution of Ackermann’s restless mind as well.
Also, the band has released the lead single, “Everyone’s The Same”, which is amazing because the skull-crushing music and mind- dazzling vocal performance racks open a decade-long vault of raw nerve and sonic chaos from A Place To Bury Strangers. Along with the album, the tune comes from a collection of demos, B-sides, abandoned experiments and forgotten fragments that reveals the band at their most unfiltered, caught between breakthrough ideas and beautiful mistakes.
Rare And Deadly Track List
1. Acid Rain
2. Crash
3. Dead Inside
4. Deranged
5. Do It All Again
6. Does It Grow In The Garden
7. Energy
8. Everyone’s The Same
9. Everything Comes Back
10. Hatred Grows
11. Heartless
12. I Don’t Want To Wait
13. Losing Time
14. Lost
15. My Heart Is Chained
16. On The Wire
17. Out Of Place
18. Rearrange
19. Resurrected
20. So Ok
21. Song For Girl From Macedonia
22. The Nature Of Your Heart
23. Time
24. Where Are We Now
25. You Know It When You Know It