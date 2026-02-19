A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New Rarities Album Rare And Deadly For April 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “Everyone’s The Same”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2026 - 7:34 PM

Today, the New-York based band A Place To Bury Strangers has announced their new rarities album, Rare And Deadly, will be out on April 3, through Dedstrange, What makes the album truly unprecedented is that every format tells a different story. The CD, cassette, vinyl and digital editions each feature their own unique tracklisting, a fractured release strategy that is almost unheard of.

No single version contains the “complete” album. Instead, each format becomes its own window into the archive, revealing alternate paths, missing links, and parallel versions of the band’s inner life. It’s a deliberately unstable document: the album shifts depending on how you choose to hear it, mirroring the chaos of its creation. Across these recordings, you can hear the evolution of Ackermann’s restless mind as well.

Also, the band has released the lead single, “Everyone’s The Same”, which is amazing because the skull-crushing music and mind- dazzling vocal performance racks open a decade-long vault of raw nerve and sonic chaos from A Place To Bury Strangers. Along with the album, the tune comes from a collection of demos, B-sides, abandoned experiments and forgotten fragments that reveals the band at their most unfiltered, caught between breakthrough ideas and beautiful mistakes.

Rare And Deadly Track List

1. Acid Rain

2. Crash

3. Dead Inside

4. Deranged

5. Do It All Again

6. Does It Grow In The Garden

7. Energy

8. Everyone’s The Same

9. Everything Comes Back

10. Hatred Grows

11. Heartless

12. I Don’t Want To Wait

13. Losing Time

14. Lost

15. My Heart Is Chained

16. On The Wire

17. Out Of Place

18. Rearrange

19. Resurrected

20. So Ok

21. Song For Girl From Macedonia

22. The Nature Of Your Heart

23. Time

24. Where Are We Now

25. You Know It When You Know It