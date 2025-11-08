Of Montreal, A Place to Bury Strangers and More Indie Musicians Join Forces on New Compilation Album Music For Gaza Soup Kitchen

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 8th, 2025 - 4:05 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Indie music fans will enjoy the new album Music For Gaza Soup Kitchen, which offers captivating and unique sounds. This carefully chosen collection features well-known indie bands like Of Montreal, with their lively style, and A Place to Bury Strangers, known for their intense sound. The album includes various tracks that showcase different aspects of indie music. Not only does it offer great tunes, but buying this album also supports a good cause: helping the Gaza Soup Kitchen provide important resources to those in need.

According to Stereogum, the project aims to help with the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza by providing meals to those who are suffering most. Musicians like Of Montreal, A Place to Bury Strangers and Kristeen Young have come together for a music collection that highlights their mission’s urgency and compassion through different sounds.

Every song on the album shows how music can help heal and unite people. The artists have used their creativity to make songs that not only entertain but also encourage listeners to get involved in helping out. This project is a great example of how indie musicians are using their reach to spread awareness and support humanitarian efforts. Music For Gaza Soup Kitchen is not just a bunch of songs; it’s a sign of hope and togetherness, showing how art can help create social change. By listening to this album, people can enjoy great music while also helping those in need.

Music For Gaza Soup Kitchen

1.A Place to Bury Strangers – On The Wire 05:07

2.Theophobia – Love of Ages 02:24

3.Josephine Network – Oh, Trevor 02:07

4.Kristeen Young – Untitled 04:04

5.Headfooter – AWOO 02:22

6.of Montreal – Take the Form 03:23

7.Jason Trachtenburg – Through the Years 03:13

8.first president of japan – Protein Shake 02:59

9.Prairie Princess – God Gave Me Everything 01:48

10.Lex Walton and the Lampreys – Emily 02:09

11.Weston Allen – My Smoking History 02:39

12.Alan Worm – Damaged Goods 06:43

13.Matt Ellin – If I Were You 02:58

14.The Screaming Eyeballs – Around You 02:22

15.Oliver Stoned – Squeeze Control 02:20

16.Six Day Tallow – You and Your Sister 04:37

17.Preston Spurlock – Haunted Jaunt 02:52

<a href="https://fundsforgaza.bandcamp.com/album/music-for-gaza-soup-kitchen">Music For Gaza Soup Kitchen by FundsForGaza</a>

