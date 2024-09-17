A Place To Bury Strangers Share Stirring New Single & Video “Bad Idea”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 17th, 2024 - 1:02 PM

Today, New York band A Place To Bury Strangers has released their new single and video, “Bad Idea,” from their forthcoming album, Synthesizer, to be released digitally October 4 and on vinyl October 25 through Dedstrange. “Bad Idea” showcases the raw and energetic creativity of bassist John Fedowitz.

“He came to the studio with a simple looping drum beat, thinking he didn’t have any good ideas—thus, the song was his ‘bad idea,’’ says frontman Oliver Ackermann. “We each penned some lines on paper, and he sang the ones that resonated. After a few instrumental passes, the recording was complete. The result is an innovative track born from spontaneous collaboration and a touch of self-doubt, turned into something uniquely captivating.”

To further explain the music video, director Nick Kulp: “While touring with the band doing visuals and lighting since 2022, I’ve been lucky enough to experience the band perform new songs and see the development of Synthesizer. In 2023, they started performing ‘Bad Idea’ and I was immediately hooked. It’s one of those live songs that really just takes you along for the ride and is really fun to do visuals and lights for.”

Kulp adds: “As the year went on we started talking about videos and elements for the new album and I was approached to do a video for this song and was immediately happy and grateful. I’ve been filming the band on tour and in their practice studio since December of 2023 and have been taking my Hi8 camera on the road and filming the shows. I tried my best to capture as much of the chaos of seeing the band live that I could, it’s an intense journey!”