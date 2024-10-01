A Place To Bury Strangers Shares Gothic New Single & Video “Fear Of Transformation”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 1st, 2024 - 1:23 PM

Today, A Place To Bury Strangers has shared the new single and video, “Fear Of Transformation,” from their forthcoming album, Synthesizer, to be released digitally October, 4, and on vinyl October, 25, through Dedstrange. Following the lead singles “Disgust,” “You Got Me” and “Bad Idea,” “Fear Of Transformation” is a snarling and gothic techno-punk track that feels like getting body slammed by a wave out at sea. The track delves into the struggle of overcoming internal barriers. As frontman Oliver Ackermann explains: “Sometimes fear builds up and pins you in a cage. A conversation occurs in my head where I have to convince myself to just fucking do something to break out of it.”

“Fear Of Transformation” embodies that internal dialogue by capturing the battle between the compulsion to avoid fear and the push to confront it. The song is a raw and intense conversation with the devil within. The accompanying video was created by Chad Crawford Kinkle, director of Dementor and Jugface. The music video tells a story about a teenage boy sneaking out from his parent’s house to go to his first Furry party but he has a secret. He is actually a werewolf.

Synthesizer very much feels like a record of reinvention. And of course, to ever so slightly reinvent one’s sound, one must also build a new instrument, thus again the synth in question. The resulting record is one that is romantic, colorful, loud as hell, wild, and fucked up just like the instrument itself.