Rolling Loud Cancels Festival’s Return to Australian in 2026

Skylar Jameson March 1st, 2026 - 9:53 PM

The hip-hop festival that spans many locations, Rolling Loud, has announced that the Australian iteration of the festival will no longer be happening this year. As Brooklyn Vegan explains, Rolling Loud previously announced their return to Australia for the first time in six years. They were planning on a pair of single-day festivals in Sydney and Melbourne, which were supposed to take place on March 7th and 8th. Unfortunately for fans excited to attend, the festivals in both cities have been cancelled one week before they were set to take place. This news comes after Rolling Loud announced that their US iteration of the festival would only take place in Orlando, Florida, in 2026.

Rolling Stone Australia has reported that ticketholders received an email saying the festival was cancelled, before the official announcement from Rolling Loud, which reads, “Rolling Loud Australia, We’re really disappointed to announce that Rolling Loud Australia 2026 in Sydney and Melbourne will not move forward. Unfortunately, our local partner, Primuse Entertainment, failed to meet critical payment deadlines and related obligations. These ongoing delays left us without the necessary guarantees so close to the event. We will not compromise the safety or experience of our fans, artists, and vendors. All ticket purchasers will be entitled to a refund. Further details will be provided by the event organizer and/or official ticketing partners. This one hurts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Loud Australia 🇦🇺 (@rollingloud.au)

Rolling Loud’s statement takes direct shots at Primuse Entertainment for allegedly not meeting their obligations. In the statement, the festival places emphasis on protecting the fans and not moving forward with the event if things may not be safe or fun for the fans, artists, and vendors. They also promise ticket holders refunds, which they should be able to get through where they bought tickets