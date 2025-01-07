Rolling Loud California Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, YG & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 7th, 2025 - 1:06 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, the lineup for the California edition of Rolling Loud has been announced. The music festival will be taking place in Inglewood on March 15 and 16 at Hollywood Park, which will be on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium, Tickets go onsale January 10, at 12 p.m. PT.

A$AP Rocky headlines Saturday, which will also feature performances from YG, Sexyy Red, Ski Mask the Slump God, Larry June, BossMan Dlow, Ab-Soul, Xavier Wulf, Cash Cobain, Osamason, Xaviersobased and other acts.

Sunday has Playboi Carti, Ken Carson, Blxst, Destroy Lonely, Quavo, 03 Greedo, Dom Kennedy, Tee Grizzley, Luh Tyler, AzChike, TiaCorine, Kamaiyah and other guests will be performing as well.

While talking about the move to two days from three in the past, festival co-founders and co-CEOs Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said: “We’re excited to switch things up with a two-day format that keeps all the energy of Rolling Loud but makes it more affordable for our fans. By cutting down a day, we can offer the same epic lineup, dope activations and unforgettable vibes at a price that’s easier on the wallet. At the end of the day, it’s all about making sure everyone can come together to celebrate hip-hop without breaking the bank.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado