Travis Scott & Tyga Allegedly Involved In Cannes Film Festival Brawl

Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2024 - 1:35 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to stereogum.com, Travis Scott and Tyga, were allegedly involved in a brawl at a Cannes Film Festival afterparty on May 26. TMZ has reported that the duo were allegedly involved with Atlanta rap producer Southside and Alexander “AE” Edwards, which is the record executive who is currently dating Cher.

TMZ claims that the alleged fight started when Scott, Tyga and Edwards were allegedly near the DJ booth, where promoter Richie Akiva allegedly got on the mic and allegedly shouted all three men out, which allegedly Scott did not like being mentioned alongside the other two.

Travis Scott and Tyga got into a physical altercation in Cannes last night 💀 pic.twitter.com/z0YDtdu46h — UTOPIA (@jackboyflame9) May 24, 2024

TMZ also claims that Scott allegedly threatened Tyga’s security and allegedly left the stage before allegedly returning Southside. Shortly after his return, an alleged shoving match escalated between between Scott and Tyga. But TMZ has mentioned that it was allegedly Edwards and Tyga’s underlings that were allegedly fighting Scott.

According to TMZ, nobody was hurt during the alleged incident and the party resumed as Scott and Southside allegedly left the place. Earlier this week, Kelly Rowland addressed a video in which she argued with a Cannes security guard on the red carpet.