Playboi Carti Plays Five Brand New Songs From I Am Music at Rolling Loud Miami

Home News Lauren Rettig December 22nd, 2024 - 12:42 PM

Rolling Loud’s flagship Miami festival ended on December 15 with a headlining performance from Playboi Carti. A lot of current hits made their way onto the setlist, but prospective future hits made up a big percentage of the show, per Stereogum. Carti did announce last month that he would be performing music from his highly anticipated third studio album at Rolling Loud, and he absolutely delivered.

According to setlist.fm, Carti debuted five new songs from his upcoming album I Am Music. His first two, “Walk!” and “Cocaine Nose,” were brand-new. Later, he performed a new Travis Scott collab called “Crush” (listed as “Skyami” in a YouTube upload). Near the end of the set, he unveiled “Drugs Got Me Numb” (labeled “Omerta” on YouTube), and the night closed out with “Lie” (marked as “Lose You” on YouTube), his latest duet with The Weeknd.

“Walk!” is a high-energy track that had the audience jumping and dancing. Watch the footage below:

If “Walk!” had the audience jumping, “Cocaine Nose” had the Amazon Music stage practically shaking. Carti was joined by backup singers and guitarists as he danced across the stage.

Carti continued to keep the energy high with “Crush” that featured vocals from Travis Scott. The audience was blown away by the track; watch below:

“Drugs Got Me Numb” features what appears to be a gospel choir providing background vocals. The song is a much more low-key tune, however the audience continued to dance and scream along with Carti. Check it out:

“Lie” was slower-paced but was accompanied by The Weeknd’s melodic vocal range and impressive background instrumentals. Watch the performance below:

As of right now, Carti has kept details of the release of I Am Music quiet. However, any news of anticipated releases can be found on Carti’s website.