Gunna Addresses RICO Trial and Snitching Allegations in New Song “Bread and Butter”

In May 2022, Gunna, Young Thug and 25 other artists were arrested and charged for violating the Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, and he has just released a new single called “Bread & Butter” to address the trial as well as some allegations of him “snitching,” according to NME.com.

Southern hip-hop prince Gunna was locked up for violating the RICO Act until his release in December last year. Officials have believed the YSL record label and the related organizations that he was associated with is possibly a “criminal street gang,” which authorities believe was founded in 2012, partly by Young Thug.

On December 14 2022, Gunna was released when he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act during a gang riot incident, sentenced to five years and one served in prison as well as 500 hours of community service from him.

“Bread & Butter,” his new song, seems to be his statement to all the rumors around his role in this incident, replying to words saying that he is the “snitch,” by saying that he “never gave no statement.” It is obvious that he is making a statement that he never gave any evidence to the officials that can be used against Young Thug and other related artists.