Organizers Announce Only One U.S. Rolling Loud Festival For 2026

Jasmina Pepic January 7th, 2026 - 6:15 PM

Rolling Loud organizers have confirmed that the festival will hold only one United States edition in 2026. This marks a departure from recent years when the hip-hop event staged multiple U.S. stops in cities such as Miami and Los Angeles. The single festival will take place over three days and maintain the event’s reputation for showcasing major artists and drawing large crowds.

Rolling Loud 2026 is scheduled for May 8th through May 10th at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and will be the only U.S, according to BrooklynVegan. Rolling Loud festival next year. The announcement signals a shift in strategy as the festival consolidates its American presence into one flagship event instead of multiple regional shows. Organizers said that focusing on one U.S. edition will allow them to build a more comprehensive experience for fans, expand their footprint and plan for long-term growth.

The move to Orlando may be the start of a new chapter for the brand in the United States. Rolling Loud first began in Miami in 2015 but has increasingly experimented with different locations in recent years. Fans will be able to purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Eastern on January 9th, with general admission passes and layaway options available through the official festival website.

While the full lineup has yet to be revealed, anticipation is already building given the festival’s history of delivering high-profile hip-hop performances and cultural moments. In addition to the U.S. date, Rolling Loud will continue its global expansion with international events already planned for markets such as Australia.