Radiohead Share Statement After ICE Use “Let Down” In Promotional Video: “Go Fuck Yourselves”

Steven Taylor February 27th, 2026 - 3:58 PM

Radiohead has issued a strongly worded statement to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement following a post using their song. The iconic British rock group is the latest of many artists to feud with the department after sharing posts featuring their music. As Variety reports, the band issued a joint statement about the unauthorized use of their song “Let Down“, demanding the post be taken down, telling the department “You don’t get to appropriate it without a fight. Also, go fuck yourselves… Radiohead.” The full statement reads as follows:

“We demand that the amateurs in control of the ICE social media account take it down. It ain’t funny, this song means a lot to us and other people, and you don’t get to appropriate it without a fight.

Also, go fuck yourselves… Radiohead.”

The post in question was made to the official ICE account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on February 18th 2026. The post features a version of “Let Down” performed by a chorus, set over a video of a collage of victims of violence, which the agency alleges are attributed to “illegal aliens.” ICE has been under intense fire from many artists for the recent killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, but even since the start of last year have artists been outspoken against the agency and it’s usage of their music without permission. A spokesperson who shared the statement also clarified that “it goes without saying” the song was used without permission. Radiohead comes as the latest group to take a staunch stand against the controversial agency’s use of their song, following artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, with the band sharply declaring their desire to distance their music from ICE and their agenda.

“Let Down” is a single off the band’s third studio album, 1997’s OK Computer, which recently received renewed attention and fame following the song trending on TikTok last year.