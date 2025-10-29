Radiohead’s Thom Yorke On Possibility Of Performing In Israel Again: “I Wouldn’t Want To Be 5,000 Miles Anywhere Near The Netanyahu Regime”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 29th, 2025 - 11:41 PM

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat

According to CNN, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke spoke candidly about the idea of performing in Israel again, making it clear that he has no plans to do so under the current government. “I wouldn’t want to be 5,000 miles anywhere near the Netanyahu regime,” he said, reflecting on his discomfort with how their 2017 show in Tel Aviv was received at the time. Yorke explained that while the concert was meant to connect with fans, it became entangled with politics, leaving him uneasy about returning.

Guitarist Jonny Greenwood, however, offered a more complicated perspective. Greenwood, who has close personal ties to Israel through his family, said he believes that cutting off cultural dialogue can sometimes cause more harm than good. “I spend a lot of time there with family,” he said, adding that his collaborations with Israeli and Arab musicians are about artistic connection, not political alignment. He emphasized the importance of continuing to make music with people across divides, even when governments are at odds.

Their differing views highlight how even within one of the world’s most politically aware bands, questions of art, ethics and engagement remain deeply personal. For Yorke, refusing to perform is a moral stance against a government he feels complicit in human suffering. For Greenwood, making music in complex places is an act of openness and empathy. Together, their comments show that Radiohead continues to wrestle with how artists can balance integrity and connection in a divided world.