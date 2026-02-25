U2 Release New EP Days Of Ash, Share New Single “American Obituary” About ICE Killing Of Renee Good

Home News Juliet Paiz February 25th, 2026 - 5:53 PM

On Ash Wednesday, February 18, 2026, U2 released Days Of Ash, a six-track EP that responds to the urgent events shaping our world. The collection features five new songs and a poem, including the lead track American Obituary, inspired by the tragic killing of Renée Nicole Macklin, a mother of three, during a peaceful protest in Minneapolis earlier this year.

The EP moves across personal and global stories. The Tears Of Things draws from the writings of Franciscan author Richard Rohr and imagines a conversation with Michelangelo’s David about courage and restraint. Song Of The Future honors 16-year-old Iranian activist Sarina Esmailzadeh, who gave her life for freedom during the Woman Life Freedom movement. Wildpeace features a reading of Yehuda Amichai’s poem by Adeola of Les Amazones d’Afrique, with music by U2 and Jacknife Lee. One Life At A Time remembers Palestinian teacher and activist Awdah Hathaleen, who was killed in the West Bank while advocating for peace. Yours Eternally, with Ed Sheeran and Ukrainian musician Taras Topolia, is a letter from a soldier at the front, carrying hope and resilience amid conflict.

Bono explained that these songs could not wait. They are songs of grief, defiance and hope, written for a world where injustice is too often ignored. The Edge added, “We believe in a world where dignity and freedom are not negotiable. That is the ground we stand on.”

The EP is accompanied by a one-off special edition of U2 magazine Propaganda, featuring interviews, song lyrics and reflections from the band. Yours Eternally will also be paired with a short documentary released on February 24, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Days Of Ash shows U2 returning with urgent, human music that listens to the world and dares to respond.

EP Tracklist

01 American Obituary

02 The Tears of Things

03 Song of The Future

04 Wildpeace – by Yehuda Amichai, read by Adeola, with music by U2 and Jacknife Lee

05 One Life At A Time