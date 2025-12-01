Radiohead Postpones Tour Dates Due to Thom Yorke’s “Extreme Throat Infection”

Home News Emily Lopez December 1st, 2025 - 2:31 PM

On September 3rd, the English rock band, Radiohead, announced on their social media that they will be performing throughout Europe in November and December of 2025, following the band’s seven year hiatus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radiohead (@radiohead)

According to Consequence, Radiohead has postponed their Copenhagen concerts originally scheduled for December 1st and 2nd, due to Thom Yorke’s “extreme throat infection” diagnosis. As of now, there has been no announcement postponing Radiohead’s Copenhagen performances on December 4th and 5th. The band is remaining optimistic that Yorke will be able to recover enough to perform those shows, but it isn’t definite as of now. After the Copenhagen concerts, there are also still four dates set in Berlin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radiohead (@radiohead)

For the fans who had already purchased tickets for the December 1st and 2nd shows, the tickets have automatically been rescheduled for December 15th and 16th respectively. This means Radiohead will be visiting Copenhagen once again after their shows in Berlin. Even though the tour announcement post included a full list of tour dates, the band’s drummer, Philip Selway, stated that, “For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.” Chances are Radiohead won’t be away for another seven years, exciting both long-time and new fans. Hopefully, this diagnosis is just a small hiccup in an even longer music career that Radiohead still has to look forward to.