Bruce Springsteen Live Debuts “Streets Of Minneapolis” At Tom Morello’s Anti-ICE Minnesota Benefit Concert

Steven Taylor January 30th, 2026 - 5:18 PM

Bruce Springsteen continued to express his stance against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and their recent actions by making a surprise appearance at fellow musician and outspoken activist Tom Morello‘s Anti-ICE Minnesota Benefit Concert. Consequence reports that Springsteen came out to play three songs, of particular highlight being his new protest song “Street Of Minneapolis.” Videos of Springsteen’s appearance have been posted across social media.

Springsteen came out roughly two hours into the concert, where he began with the live debut of his recent protest song, which was written and recorded by the singer in direct response to the death of Alex Pretti, a nurse who was shot by ICE agents. The song was followed up by “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” a 1995 song by Springsteen that he and Morello had previously performed together in 2014 for the album High Hopes. The concert ended with the two leading an ensemble to sing the 1971 John Lennon track “Power to the People.” All concert proceeds are expected to be donated to Pretti and Renee Good, another citizen who was killed by an ICE officer earlier this month.

While many artists continue to speak out against ICE and the current administration, Springsteen and Morello both have long been vocal critics of President Donald Trump and his actions. Springsteen recently feuded with Trump after the President made (currently unsubstantiated) claims that Springsteen, among many other artists, were illegally financially compensated for their support of Kamala Harris during her 2024 presidential campaign, with Springsteen later speaking out against the administration during a concert. Morello even spoke in support of Springsteen at a concert during the heat of the feud.