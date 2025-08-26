Radiohead’s “Let Down” Becomes Their 4th Song on The Billboard Hot 100 After Trending on TikTok

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 26th, 2025 - 6:55 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Radiohead’s “Let Down” becomes their 4th song on The Billboard Hot 100 after the song went trending on TikTok. The band’s song was released nearly thirty years ago. This week, the iconic band’s song entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #91.

The iconic band released their third single on their album OK Computer in 1997. According to Stereogum, the song “Let Down” marks the fourth track of the band’s to enter the Hot 100. Before this, the band’s other songs entered the Hot 100 list in 2008, 1996 and 1993. These songs were their hits “Nude” (at #37), “High And Dry” (at #78) and, of course, their iconic “Creep”.

The English rock band was formed in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, in 1985. The band members include Thom Yorke, brothers Jonny Greenwood and Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway. Throughout the years they have worked with the producer Nigel Godrich and the cover artist Stanley Donwood. Despite the band’s major popularity, they have not released an album since 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool.

However, this past March the members did form a new business entity. On the 30th anniversary of Radiohead’s sophomore album The Bends, all five members of the band have formed a limited liability partnership called RHEUK25 LLP. This partnership essentially gives the members of Radiohead some of the financial perks of owning a business outside of a typical record label contract. Some have been speculating that this is a promising sign that new music from Radiohead is coming soon.