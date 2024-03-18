Stone Temple Pilots Announce Summer 2024 Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates With Live

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 18th, 2024 - 2:36 PM

California rock band, Stone Temple Pilots, has just announced their summer 2024 North American tour that they will be co-headling with the Pennsylvania rock band, Live. This tour is named “The Jubilee Tour” and is in honor of the 30th anniversary of Stone Temple Pilots’ album Purple and Live’s album Throwing Copper. The Jubilee Tour is produced by Live Nation.

This summer tour will begin in Concord, CA on Friday, August 16th at the Toyota Pavilion at Concord and will end on Sunday, September 15th in Indianapolis, IN at the Ruoff Music Center. There will be over 15 shows within this period, hitting 19 different destinations across North America.

Our Lady Peace will accompany the bands on the first two stops of the tour. After that, Soul Asylum will be present for the rest of the shows.

General on-sale begins Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local at StoneTimplePilots.com and Freaks4Live.com. There will also be limited VIP packages available that include meet and greets, photos with the bands, early entry, and an array of exclusive items. The full list of tour dates will be listed below:

Fri Aug 16 Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sat Aug 17 Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Mon Aug 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu Aug 22 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Fri Aug 23 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Aug 24 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Tue Aug 27 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 28 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 30 Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place

Sat Aug 31 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 1 Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun Sep 4 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Thu Sep 5 Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center

Fri Sep 6 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Sep 8 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Tue Sep 10 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Wed Sep 11 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat Sep 14 Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Sep 15 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center