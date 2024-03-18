Stone Temple Pilots Announce Summer 2024 Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates With Live

California rock band, Stone Temple Pilots, has just announced their summer 2024 North American tour that they will be co-headling with the Pennsylvania rock band, Live. This tour is named “The Jubilee Tour” and is in honor of the 30th anniversary of Stone Temple Pilots’ album Purple and Live’s album Throwing Copper. The Jubilee Tour is produced by Live Nation.
This summer tour will begin in Concord, CA on Friday, August 16th at the Toyota Pavilion at Concord and will end on Sunday, September 15th in Indianapolis, IN at the Ruoff Music Center. There will be over 15 shows within this period, hitting 19 different destinations across North America.
Our Lady Peace will accompany the bands on the first two stops of the tour. After that, Soul Asylum will be present for the rest of the shows.
General on-sale begins Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local at StoneTimplePilots.com and Freaks4Live.com. There will also be limited VIP packages available that include meet and greets, photos with the bands, early entry, and an array of exclusive items. The full list of tour dates will be listed below:
Fri Aug 16 Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sat Aug 17 Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
Mon Aug 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Thu Aug 22 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Fri Aug 23 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Aug 24 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Tue Aug 27 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 28 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 30 Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place
Sat Aug 31 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 1 Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater
Sun Sep 4 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Thu Sep 5 Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center
Fri Sep 6 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Sep 8 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Tue Sep 10 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Wed Sep 11 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sat Sep 14 Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sun Sep 15 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz