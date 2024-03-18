mxdwn Music

Stone Temple Pilots Announce Summer 2024 Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates With Live

March 18th, 2024 - 2:36 PM

California rock band, Stone Temple Pilots, has just announced their summer 2024 North American tour that they will be co-headling with the Pennsylvania rock band, Live. This tour is named “The Jubilee Tour” and is in honor of the 30th anniversary of Stone Temple Pilots’ album Purple and Live’s album Throwing Copper. The Jubilee Tour is produced by Live Nation. 

This summer tour will begin in Concord, CA on Friday, August 16th at the Toyota Pavilion at Concord and will end on Sunday, September 15th in Indianapolis, IN at the Ruoff Music Center. There will be over 15 shows within this period, hitting 19 different destinations across North America. 

Our Lady Peace will accompany the bands on the first two stops of the tour. After that, Soul Asylum will be present for the rest of the shows. 

General on-sale begins Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local at StoneTimplePilots.com and Freaks4Live.com. There will also be limited VIP packages available that include meet and greets, photos with the bands, early entry, and an array of exclusive items. The full list of tour dates will be listed below:

Fri Aug 16  Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord 

Sat Aug 17 Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater 

Mon Aug 19  Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre 

Thu Aug 22   Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Fri Aug 23  Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion 

Sat Aug 24 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP 

Tue Aug 27   Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre 

Wed Aug 28  Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 

Fri Aug 30  Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place 

Sat Aug 31 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 

Sun Sep 1 Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater 

Sun Sep 4 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live 

Thu Sep 5  Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center 

Fri Sep 6    Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center 

Sun Sep 8 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage 

Tue Sep 10   Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center 

Wed Sep 11  Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island 

Sat Sep 14 Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater 

Sun Sep 15   Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center 

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

