Mike Muir Says New Cyco Miko & Suicidal Tendencies Albums Will Arrive In 2026

Cait Stoddard September 1st, 2025 - 2:27 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, during his interview with the Hear 2 Zen podcast, vocalist Mike Muir of crossover thrash veterans Suicidal Tendencies spoke about the band’s recently released single “Adrenaline Addict”, which came out in April. Suicidal Tendencies‘ first new song in seven years features Muir alongside longtime guitarist Dean Pleasants, guitarist Ben Weinman, bassist Tye Trujillo and former Sliptknot drummer Jay Weinberg. The track also includes guest vocals from singer Nisha Star.

When. being asked if the arrival of “Adrenaline Addict” means that “this is the beginning of a run of new singles” from Suicidal Tendencies, Muir said: “It’s kind of long and convoluted, [like] everything with Suicidal is. This song originally is doing this thing with Josh Paul, who was our old bass player, and with Nisha. And so lyrically it’s actually very Suicidal and we played it for some people they thought it was Suicidal.

The artist adds: “And then I did it and tried to sing like on Nisha’s part and it just did not sound right and it did not have the same lyrical kind of meaning and stuff too. And so we were able to put that out for the Suicidal Tendencies’ tour and it’s gonna be on a Cyco Miko record.

While elaborating on what fans can expect to hear on the upcoming Cyco Miko LP, Muir said: “The Cyco Miko record’s gonna have some new Suicidal, new infectious grooves, , different projects and different things that I’ve done, all these different songs in different ways for a song, like I’m singing in Spanish, and also with Robert Trujillo of Metallica helping me sing on that and putting me to shame. But all kinds of different things.”

The artist adds: “And it’s kind of a rollercoaster that probably should have been condemned, but it’s a hell of a lot of fun to ride, if you’re not scared of falling off. And so it’s fun. So that’ll be out the beginning of next year. And then Suicidal, the actual Suicidal record will be out after that. And there’ll be a couple of Suicidal tracks on the Cyco Miko.”

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock