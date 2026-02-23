Pennywise Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates With Circle Jerks, H2O & DFL

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2026 - 3:45 PM

Today, Pennywise has announced they will be hitting the West Coast this May for a seven-date run through California and Arizona. The band will be joined by fellow punk mainstays Circle Jerks, H2O and DFL. Tickets for the upcoming run are onsale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. An artist-presale begins today at 12 noon PST by using the code BROHYMN. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

Formed in Hermosa Beach in 1988, Pennywise helped define the melodic hardcore sound that emerged from Southern California’s late ‘80s punk underground. Over the past three plus decades, the band has built an international following through relentless touring and a discography that includes classic tracks like “Fuck Authority, “Alien,” and “Bro Hymn.” Pennywise is Jim Lindberg (vocals), Fletcher Dragge (guitar), Byron McMackin (drums) and Randy Bradbury (bass). The band’s most recent album is Never Gonna Die (2018).

Pennywise Tour Dates

5/8 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

5/9 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre *

5/10 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24 *

5/13 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *

5/15 – San Diego, CA – Soma *

5/16 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues *

5/17 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues *

* = w/ Circle Jerks, H2O, and DFL

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock