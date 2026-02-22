Julia Cumming of Sunflower Bean Releases New Song “My Life” And Announces New Debut Album For April 2026 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 22nd, 2026 - 5:50 PM

Julia Cumming, known as the lead singer of the popular rock band Sunflower Bean, is starting a solo career. She will release her first album called Julia on April 24th, 2026 through Partisan Records. This album is an important step in her artistic journey and gives fans a closer look at how she has grown both personally and musically. Cumming’s first single, “My Life,” starts a new chapter with a strong and heartfelt statement about independence. The song features simple piano chords and meaningful lyrics that capture the spirit of Cumming’s solo journey. As the opening track, “My Life” is like the main idea from which all other songs in the album have developed.

The video for “My Life” makes the song more powerful, and it’s directed by well-known filmmaker Edgar Wright. It was filmed in London during winter, adding to the emotional feel of the song and highlighting Cumming’s unique artistic style. Looking back on her journey, Cumming says working alone changed her a lot. She wrote for years during the pandemic while constantly touring and recording. With help from famous people like Brian Robert Jones and Chris Coady, she created an album influenced by legends such as Burt Bacharach, Joni Mitchell and Brian Wilson. This teamwork shows in the album’s mix of classic American songwriting with Cumming’s modern touch.

Julia is all about celebrating being unique and offers comfort for those who feel out of place. Cumming describes it as the “ultimate anti-cool album,” highlighting how important it is to be true to yourself. The album explores themes like memory, love, loss, and finding personal freedom. Songs such as “Please Let Me Remember This” and “Fucking Closure” dive into the mix of happy and sad feelings we experience in life.

Julia Tracklist

1.My Life

2.Revel in the Knowledge

3.Hollywood Communication

4.Please Let Me Remember This

5.Emotional Labor

6.Ruled By Fear

7.Fucking Closure

8.I Dream of a Fire That Stays Burning When Nobody Tends To It

9.Do It All Again

10.Sounds of a Secret

11.Forget The Fest