Sunflower Bean Share Romantic New Song “In Flight”

Home News Noah Janowski May 5th, 2022 - 2:05 PM

The rock band, Sunflower Bean, has released another single and music video titled “In Flight” ahead of the release of their third studio album, Headful Of Sugar. The album will be released to the public on Friday and it will be their first album release since their 2018 offering, Twentytwo In Blue.

This is the fourth single the band has put out ahead of the release of Headful Of Sugar. The first three are titled “Who Put You Up To This?”, “Roll The Dice,” and “I Don’t Have Control Sometimes.”

Sunflower Bean’s lead vocalist, Nick Kivlen, spoke to Stereogum about the meaning of the song and how the events happening in the music video relate to the message of the song.

“This song is a romantic vision of meeting a lover, running away together, and entering a dangerous new world,” Kivlen said. “It’s less safe but also less suffocating. The video follows me through a series of twilight zone-style mishaps as I search to be seen or understood. Things only improve when I finally find like-minded people. Is it a dream? Is it the multiverse? It’s for the viewer to decide.”

The song has an slower tempo to it, but not super slow. It has your typical alternative feel with vocals from both Kivlen and Julia Cumming.

The video starts with Kivlen stumbling out of a crashed car before getting up and then almost getting hit by another car which contains his other two bandmates, Cumming and Olive Faber. Later in the video, he continues to walk down the street before bumping into a bunch of people. Most of the rest of the video shows the members of the band jamming out to their song in the middle of the street. In the end, the three bandmates end up walking down a street together before getting back into the crashed car that Kivlen walked out of in the beginning.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister