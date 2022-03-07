Sunflower Bean Unveil Stunning New Single “Roll The Dice;” Share Wild New Video

Home News Tara Mobasher March 7th, 2022 - 8:34 PM

Sunflower Bean have released the latest single attached to the trio’s third album, Headful of Sugar. The album will be released May 6 via Mom + Pop.

“Roll the Dice” serves as a commentary on the corrupt traps of capitalism, with bassist Julia Cumming and guitarist Nick Kivlen reciting a type of “futile optimism” when singing “I just wanna win, win, win.”

“Almost everyone we know struggles with money,” the band said in a statement. “The traditional routes towards success and stability in America have severely narrowed. The only way to get ahead is to take big risks and roll the dice.”

The music video follows this theme of money – primarily taking place in a casino, hotel and club as the characters learn the value in “rolling the dice” on their lives in a capitalistic society.

The song has to do with the hopeless construct of the battle with money, and refusal to be consumed by it. Kivlen previously described this as “the lived experience of late capitalism, how it feels everyday, the mundanity of not knowing where every construct is supposed to ultimately lead you.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister