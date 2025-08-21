Al Jardine Wasn’t a Fan of Mike Love’s Eulogy at Brian Wilson’s Funeral “I Didn’t Feel The Compassion, Let’s Put it That Way.”

Home News Ajala Fields August 21st, 2025 - 10:21 PM

Today, Mike Love and Al Jardine are the only surviving members of the original Beach Boys, and they are not happy with one another right now, according to Stereogum. In June, Beach Boys’ sonic mastermind Brian Wilson passed away at the age of 82. Dennis and Carl Wilson, Brian’s brothers and bandmates, both died decades ago.

Mike Love, Brian Wilson’s cousin, had a turbulent relationship with Wilson, including multiple lawsuits over the years. Currently, Love continues to tour with the current version of the Beach Boys. After Wilson’s death, both Love and Jardine shared eulogies and also spoke at Wilson’s funeral. In Rolling Stone, Jardine says, “Mike wanted everybody to know that he wrote every single word of ‘Good Vibrations‘… I didn’t feel the compassion, let’s put it that way. Mike’s got some serious megalomania problems.”

In a response to Rolling Stone, a representative for Mike Love states, “That’s not true. Mike’s focus has always been on uplifting audiences around the world through the music he helped create with his bandmates and cousin Brian. His commitment has been to preserve and share this great American songbook while providing resources to fellow Beach Boys shareholders, including Al Jardine. In addition, Mike and The Beach Boys have dedicated significant time and support to nonprofit organizations using their platform to give back to communities in need.”

According to Rolling Stone, Jardine spoke after Love at the funeral, and he opened his eulogy by saying, “Mike, I’ve written some songs with Brian myself. We wrote one called ‘Surfin’ Down The Swanee River.’ It just wasn’t as big as ‘Good Vibrations.’” Jardine tells Rolling Stone, “I was focusing on Brian, and Mike was more focused on Mike. I think that is what it boiled down to.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna