Sunflower Bean Announce New Album Headful Of Sugar For May 2022 Release, Shares Groovy New Song And Video “Who Put You Up To This?”

Sunflower Bean, the trio from New York, has announced the upcoming release of their first album in 3 years, Headful Of Sugar, which is due for a May 6th release. “Tomorrow is not promised, no tour is promised, no popularity is promised, no health or money is promised. Why not make what you want to make on your own terms? Why not make a record that makes you want to dance? Why not make a record that makes you want to scream?” said by Julia Cummings. The album is a response to what the world has become, a world of mundaneness where there is less and less value as the days go on. The band has also announced their spring tour which will commence at the end of this month in support of the album. Click here to buy tickets, which will go on sale this Friday.

And their third treat, the band released their new single “Who Put You Up To This?”, a good sendoff to a lover, which vocals that will send you into ecstasy in such a small amount of time. The video was a simple money heist of the band members, collecting money in suitcases at a local motel, only to spill the money across the street during a transfer and running from the police. Don’t forget about Nick slaying his guitar in the backseat of the getaway car. The video ends with a “To Be Continued”, hopefully meaning that this will continue on another single. Take a look at the cover, the tracklist, and the tour dates below.

Tracklist

1. Who Put You Up To This?

2. In Flight

3. Otherside

4. Roll The Dice

5. Headful of Sugar

6. I Don’t Have Control Sometimes

7. Stand By Me

8. Post Love

9. Baby Don’t Cry

10. Beat The Odds

11. Feel Somebody

Tour Dates

2/24/22 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge*

2/25/22 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace*

2/26/22 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom*

3/04/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar^

3/05/22 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power^

3/06/22 – Pittsburg, PA @ Club Cafe^

3/08/22 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar^

3/10/22 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop^

3/11/22 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar^

3/12/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub^

3/14/22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/15/22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/16/22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/17/22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/19/22 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

3/20/22 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

3/21/22 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

3/30/22 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

3/31/22 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

4/01/22 – Manchester, UK @ Strange Waves Festival

4/02/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

4/04/22 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University

4/05/22 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

4/06/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

4/07/22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

4/09/22 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

4/10/22 – Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms

4/11/22 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

4/29/22 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

4/30/22 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

5/5/22 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

5/6/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

5/12/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

5/14/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

5/19/22 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

5/20/22 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

5/21/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/22/22 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

5/24/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @The Pyramid Scheme

5/25/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

5/26/22 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

6/01/22 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box SD+

6/02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre+

6/04/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent+

6/07/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios+

6/08/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre+

6/09/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile+

6/11/22 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre+

*w/ Empath

^w/ Barrie

+w/ Palehound

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister