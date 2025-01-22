SXSW 2025 Announces Third Round Of Performing Artists Featuring Sunflower Bean, Holy Fuck, Baths & More

Home News Skyy Rincon January 22nd, 2025 - 9:00 AM

Sunflower Bean performs in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 10 October 2024.

The organizers behind SXSW have returned with the announcement of the third round of performing artists for their 2025 edition. This year’s event marks their 39th overall marking the enduring legacy of the festival. Taking place in its usual Austin, Texas, the event is scheduled to take place from March 10 through March 15. Highlights from the third round include alumni of past SXSW events including New York-based Sunflower Bean, the Canadian band Holy Fuck and California’s very own Baths.

As with the past two announcements for showcasing artists, the lineup is unique and expansive, especially genre-wise, touching upon indie, experimental, metal and beyond. The event also hosts a variety of artists from all around the world, from North America to Asia, Europe and everywhere in between.

This portion of artists includes Acid Baby Jesus, Adrián Activo, Agent 007, AJ McQueen, Alicia Clara, ALT BLK ERA, Amantes Del Futuro, Amazing Show, Amelia Coburn, Amos the Kid, Amy Annelle, Andr, Angelina Victoria, Antony Szmierek, ASOBOiSM, A$sh Da Hunter, Baby Sam, Beats y Bateria, Betty Taylor, Billianne, BLACK FONDU, Blood Club, Blue Cactus, Bobby Dove, Bob Sumner, Bon Enfant, Boniface, Brennan Wedl, Brodie Fresh, Brutus VIII, Burnstick, Cairo, Call Me Spinster, Cardinals, Caroline Hale, Casey Lowery, Cayuga All Stars, Chief Cleopatra, Chris Lanzon, Chris Stamey, Chrysalis, Clerel, The Coffee Sergeants, Cold Body Club, College of Hip Hop Knowledge, Cortney Dixon, The Crooked Rugs, Daily Worker, David Bay, Def-i, Desire, DIE SLO, DJ Chad, DJ Grip, DJ Ortiz, Dogs on Shady Lane, The Droptines, Duo Deleite, Dutch Interior, EDDY, El Combo Oscuro, Ella Ella, El Tule, Emperor X, Enfants, Enno Cheng, ENTH, Epilogio, Essii, FILLY, Finn Forster, Five Eight, FLWRSHRK, Foliage, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, FUDASCA, Fuki Kitamura, Glamorama, Glass Mansions, Glaze, GOKUMON, Grace Sorensen, Grewal Twins, Grim Streaker, Growchild, Gully Boys, Gummy Fang, Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, Gyanma, Hanorah, Harvest Thieves, Heavuhh, Hiding Places, HIEN, His His, Holy Void, HSIEN CHING, Inversion, I wear your chain, Jack’s Mannequin, Jae Skeese, Jame Minogue, DJ Jamie Dred, The Jaws of Brooklyn, Jayveon Jackson, Jazlyn Martin, Jean Paul Medroa, Joe P, Jo Hill, Jona Camacho, Josefine Opsahl, J’ray, J Rich Tha Don, J Soulja, Jus Now, The K’s, Kapil Seshasayee, Karen y Los Remedios, Kassidy, Kavi, Kayps, Kimmi Bitter, Kimmortal, King Cruff, La Cendejas, Larry Seaman, Laurence Guy, Levi Deadman, Little Hag, Little Mazarn, Little Wilderness, Llamativa, lluvii, Lodri, Lonnie Walker, Loreana, Los Desechos, Los Gran Reyes, Los Juanos, LUMBEROB, Luv, LYNN, Madame Gandhi, Makeout Reef, Malikvm, Mark Cooper, Marta Cascales Alimbau, MC Frontalot, Mean Grey Cat, Merv xx Gotti, Metome, M.I Abaga, Miesha and The Spanks, Milkweed, Miso808, Moira & Claire, Molecular Steve, The Molotovs, Mr. Lewis & The Funeral 5, Murdocks, Muri, MX LONELY, Nara’s Room, Night Drive, Night Ritualz, Niklas Dee, NISATIWA X NOTEP, NSQK, Nyssa, Omega Mighty, Oshua, Pacific Avenue, PAL, Paravi, Patrice Pike, Peelander-Z, PRIYANKA, Prowess The Testament, PSYCHIC FEVER, PsychoYP, ¿Qiensave?, QUANNA, Quentin, Quiet Light, QUIMIKOZ DEL SON, Rachel Fenlon, Red Stamp, Revenge Wife, Rialto, Rudy De Anda, SAI, Saint Blonde, Samara Cyn, Sam Sage, Schatzi, Sebastian Gaskin, She Real, Short Life, SHXWNFRESH, Sinema, Sir Echo, Skating Polly, Skylar Gudasz, SNACKTIME, Social Cinema, Sofía Reyes, Sofie Royer, Sonido Gallo Negro, South Austin Jug Band, st. Pedro, Suichu Spica, SunSp.t, superserious, Suzanna Choffel, Tanicha Lopez, terraplana, T. Gold, The Thing, Tokio Myers, Tomar and The FCs, Tommy Khosla & JAWARI, Tommy Newport, TRASH, Tremours, Tunnel, Urban Heat, VAMP, VEI HABACHE, VivaOla, Wax Owls, The Wellermen, Wildermiss, William Harries Graham, xBValentine, Zikai and ZTVZ.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock