Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” Makes Music History As First Country Song Ever Certified RIAA Double Diamond

Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2026 - 8:19 PM

According to Billboard.com, Chris Stapleton has reached a milestone because “Tennessee Whiskey” is now the first country song in history to earn a Double Diamond certification from the RIAA, marking more than 20 million units moved in the U.S. alone. Originally written by Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove, “Tennessee Whiskey” had already been recorded before but it was Stapleton’s 2015 version that featured on his breakthrough debut album Traveller, that turned the sing into a phenomenon.

According to musicrow.com, “Chris Stapleton’s undeniable vocal grit and storytelling have connected deeply – driving chart successes, earning major awards, and most importantly, resonating with fans,” shares RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier. “RIAA is proud to celebrate him alongside MCA as “Tennessee Whiskey” today makes history, becoming the first country single ever to earn a Double Diamond certification with twenty million units in the U.S. alone. It’s a remarkable achievement and another defining moment in Stapleton’s career.”

Stapleton is set to continue his All-American Road Show through this fall with stops at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Detroit’s Ford Field, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Toronto’s Rogers Stadium and Boston’s Fenway Park, among many others. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz