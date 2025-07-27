Sierra Ferrell And Nikki Lane Join Forces On New Song “A Lesson In Leavin”

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 27th, 2025 - 11:04 PM

Grammy award winner Sierra Ferrell has released a new single with fellow country singer Nikki Lane titled “A Lesson In Leavin.’” The track is a reimagining of Dottie West’s 1979 song “A Lesson In Leavin,’” that still maintains its vengeful messaging. The single allows Ferrell to show-off her singing capabilities while still giving her a chance to demonstrate her playful side. The new single was accompanied by a music video that features the two country singers wearing their cowboy chic and performing the song at Nashville’s Sound Emporium. Ferrell’s choice of an older song also further shows her interest in earlier country songs as well as her dedication to putting her own spin on them. The New York Times Magazine has commented on her range saying, “Sierra Farrell puts together her own distinctive cutting-edge synthesis of antique styles like an expert vintage shopper…you might detect notes of Édith Piaf, Billie Holiday and Amy Winehouse.”

This is not the end of Ferrell and Lane’s collaboration as Lane will be joining Ferrell’s ‘Shoot For The Moon Tour’ for eleven shows. Lane’s first show with Ferrell will be on August 26 at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, MO and her final one will be on September 14 at Asheville Yards in Asheville, NC. In addition to Lane, Ferrell will also be joined by a few other artists during her tour, including The Brudi Brothers, Kaitlin Butts, Kashus Culpepper and Mumford & Sons. Ferrell has over 35 tour dates scheduled in the US and UK, including stops at Lollapalooza and Hinterland. Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna