Lord Huron Share Cinematic New Video For “Watch Me Go”

Lord Huron, the project of Los Angeles-based artist Ben Schneider, has had a whirlwind year surrounding the release of their new album, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1. In May, the bans wrapped up an entirely sold-out tour in celebration of the 10 anniversary of their beloved album, Strange Trails.

Then back in July, Lord Huron released their new album to critical acclaim and embarked on their biggest headline tour to date and just last month, they performed on CBS Saturday Morning. And today, Lord Huron has released the Jackie! Zhou-directed video for “Watch Me Go,” which “unfolds in the grand tradition of country songs” (FLOOD).

Next month, Lord Huron will tour throughout the West Coast and South, making stops at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, Austin’s Moody Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and other venues. The dates will feature support from Kevin Morby and Feist. As NPR Music praises, Lord Huron “has always had storytelling, theatrical flair.” This sentiment rings true for their captivating live show, which is one not to miss.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer