Savannah Stopover Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Shovels & Rope, CAAMP and Devotchka

Home News Peter Mann February 23rd, 2020 - 3:04 PM

Shovels and Rope

Celebrating the best in regional talent and burgeoning up and coming musical artists from a varied array of musical backgrounds, is what Savannah Stopover Music Festival 2020 boasts to showcase. According to a press release, “Celebrating its tenth year as one of the South’s best music festivals, Savannah Stopover has confirmed the full lineup for their 2020 festival taking place Thursday, March 5 – Saturday, March 7. The festival has added 35+ bands to its previously announced lineup, featuring Shovels & Rope, CAAMP, Durand Jones & The Indications, The Districts, and The Nude Party.”

Amidst walking distance from various venues confined in Savannah, Georgia’s Savannah Historic District, the already eclectically stacked lineup promises a musical ambiance of sheer delight. According to the About section of Savannah Stopover Music Festival’s official website, “The small, vibrant coastal community is rife with a unique brand of low country hospitality and southern gothic ambiance, not to mention home to a burgeoning music scene, music-hungry demographic, and an established arts community. The three-day festival puts a premium on musical discovery in an intimate, historical setting at a price unrivaled by any similar music festival.” The press release furthers that “The festival is known for its continued emphasis on the discovery of emerging talent with more than 75% of the lineup devoted to rising acts at an affordable price unrivaled by similar music festivals. Notable up-and-comers for 2020 include Illiterate Light, Bendigo Fletcher, Jeremie Albino, Nordisto Freeze, and many more. This year’s festival also features a Rising Female Stars of Americana and Country showcase with S.G. Goodman, Tristen and Sierra Ferrell. The festival also provides a forum for local area bands from Savannah with eight bands selected to play this year’s festival.”

Past performers that have had breakout success have paved the way for artists who have shared the same stage at the Savannah Stopover Music Festival. The press release furthers this statement, “Savannah Stopover has a proven track record of predicting and presenting some of the brightest up-and-coming talent. Grimes, The War On Drugs, Future Islands, Mac Demarco, Wye Oak, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, DIIV, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, SALES, Margo Price, The War & Treaty, and countless others have played Stopover shortly before breaking through.”

The price of general admission for the 3-day event start at $98 plus additional fees as well as providing upgraded VIP passes that start at $174 plus additional fees. Additional passes such as weekend passes (exclusively Saturday and Sunday) and single day passes are also provided as well. The aforementioned press release also highlights the ease to which the venues allow for an on the go fun experience. Whether partaking in the festivities with a beer at hand or looking to sit down to eat, “Festival wristbands and Savannah’s open-container laws allow concert-goers to easily hop from show to show, grab a sit-down meal, or stroll through Savannah’s 22 park-like Squares.”

For inquires for all that is included with each pass and how to purchase tickets, visit here.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer