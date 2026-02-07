Boys Noize Releases Two New Tracks “HYYTUP” And “Sh5b0mbe”

Home News Skylar Jameson February 7th, 2026 - 4:54 PM

Boys Noize on Day 2 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

The highly acclaimed producer Boys Noize has released a new EP titled ONES and ZEROS (OAZ), which features the two new tracks “HYYTUP” and “Sh5b0mbe”. The two new songs follow Boys Noice’s Grammy win for the production of “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” by Nine Inch Nails. He also worked with Nine Inch Nails on the entirety of the Tron: Ares soundtrack. Boys Noize also recently worked with LSDXOXO, Ty Dolla $ign, Kungs and Keinemusik. So it’s safe to say, it’s been a pretty busy time for Boys Noize, but somehow he was excitedly able to bring two new singles to his fans!

“HYYTUP” and “Sh5b0mbe” are described as explosive club bangers, and that’s no lie. These techno songs bring a lot of energy into the ears of the listener. The two songs are both nostalgic, yet futuristic, even in the constantly evolving EDM space. “Sh5b0mbe” feels like a total party, which “HYYTUP” does as well, but “HYYTUP” has a bit of a darker, more industrial sound. Check out the two songs below!

“HYYTUP” and “Sh5b0mbe” mark Boys Noize’s first release on his own label, launched at the beginning of last year. The songs mark a new sound for Boys Noize and the press release promises he plans to bring even more of this new and innovative style of music. If you like what you heard from “HYYTUP” and “Sh5b0mbe”, Boys Noize will be setting off on a North American tour. His first show is tonight, February 7th, and will run until May 25th. The tour even includes a stop at the world-famous festival, Coachella.



Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado