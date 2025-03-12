ARC Festival Announces Lineup Including Jamie xx, Cirez D, Pryda, Duck Sauce, Boys Noize and More

Home News Charlotte Huot March 12th, 2025 - 6:26 AM

ARC Music Festival is back in full force for 2025, unveiling a powerhouse lineup that underscores its place at the forefront of global house and techno culture. Returning to Chicago’s Union Park over Labor Day Weekend, from August 29 to August 31, this year’s edition promises to be ARC’s most expansive and ambitious yet.

Now in its fifth year, ARC has established itself as a premier destination for dance music lovers, uniting legends and boundary-pushers alike in the birthplace of house music. The 2025 lineup reflects that legacy, bringing together iconic names, underground innovators and electrifying B2B sets that span generations and genres.

Headlining the three-day festival is a triumphant return by Eric Prydz, who will once again showcase all three of his aliases—Eric Prydz, Pryda and Cirez D—in a rare festival appearance. He’s joined by genre-defying producer Jamie xx, Chicago’s own global sensation John Summit, techno heavyweight Amelie Lens and crowd-favorite FISHER. Also topping the bill are Richie Hawtin, Luciano and the disco-house duo Duck Sauce (A-Trak and Armand van Helden).

The festival’s signature B2B sets highlight its commitment to collaboration and genre fusion. Highlights include Green Velvet B2B Skepta under his Más Tiempo alias, Cajmere B2B Carl Craig for a Chicago-Detroit homage, Honey Dijon B2B Derrick Carter and a special Felix da Housecat B2B Mike Dunn pairing. Other standout collaborations include Boys Noize B2B VTSS, HAAi B2B Hiroko Yamamura and Skream B2B Hamdi in a UKG set.

ARC 2025 also embraces a wider sonic spectrum, welcoming drum & bass legend Sub Focus for his ARC debut and showcasing the rise of high-energy sounds with Interplanetary Criminal B2B Malugi and Supergloss. The lineup continues to bridge past and future with acts like DJ Sneak B2B DJ Heather, the father-daughter duo Floorplan and Detroit’s boundary-pushing trio HiTech.

Other notable names include BLOND:ISH, Claude VonStroke, Hot Since 82, DJ Tennis, Loco Dice, Adriatique and rising stars like KETTAMA, DESIREE, Chloé Caillet, Arielle Free, Shermanology and it’s murph.

Beyond the music, ARC offers an immersive experience across four distinct stages: the industrial Grid stage, the art-filled elrow stage from Spain, the deep-house Expansions stage and Area 909, a tribute to Chicago’s house and techno roots.

The festival’s energy doesn’t end at Union Park—ARC After Dark extends the celebration across five nights of afterparties at venues throughout Chicago, featuring special sets, rare performances and surprise appearances. The 2025 series kicks off on Thursday, August 28, with an exclusive PRYDA opening party.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, March 14 at 12 p.m. CT. Mastercard users can access exclusive presale tickets starting Wednesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. CT via priceless.com/arcmusicfestival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARC Music Festival (@arcmusicfestival)

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin