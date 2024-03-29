Rico Nasty & Boys Noize Share Energetic New Single & Video “H.O.T.”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 29th, 2024 - 9:52 PM

Rico Nasty and Boys Noize have shared their final single and music video “H.O.T.” from their new EP entitled HVRDC0RE DR3AMZ. The song follows their previous track “Arintintin” which arrived late last month.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Rico Nasty offered, “We made ‘H.O.T.’ for our fans to enjoy during the summer time, riding around with the top down. Let the haters know something and give the lurkers a show! Making this was so refreshing and reminded me that everything doesn’t have to be so serious all the time.”

Boys Noize has worked with many talented artists aside from Rico Nasty including A$AP Rocky and Frank Ocean as well as remixed Depeche Mode, Daft Punk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Pussy Riot and more.

Rico Nasty has been included on multiple festival lineups in the past couple of years including the 2022 edition of Smoker’s Club alongside Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Wiz Khalifa, Danny Brown, Earl Sweatshirt and more as well as the 2021 lineup for Afropunk Atlanta which featured serpentwithfeet, Wale, Smino, Tkay Maidza and Amindi. The musical pair previously collaborated on “Money” featuring rapper Flo Milli and the former’s “Boy Crush.”

HVRDC0RE DR3AMZ EP Tracklist

1. Arintintin

2. Vvgina