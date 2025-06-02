Boys Noize, Keinemusik & Vinson Team Up For Collaborative New Track “Crazy For It”

Home News Lea Tran June 2nd, 2025 - 12:12 AM

Boys Noize on Day 2 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

“Crazy For It” is the newest single from the collaborative minds of Boys Noize, Keinemusik and Vinson. It’s a melodic and hypnotic song that has hints of house-inspired beats. The introduction is mysterious with breathy vocals and an inviting drumbeat. The vocals become more intense as the song progresses, along with the tempo. Keinemusik recently performed at the 2025 Coachella, inviting Vinson to perform “Crazy For It” live.

The lyric “If you want it, you gotta go crazy for it”, is repeated throughout the song, which seems inviting to the listeners as the techno beats continue. The song blends Keinemusik and Boys Noise instrumentals and music structure, with Vinson’s vocals tying it all together.

Both Keinemusik and Boys Noize are getting ready to go on tour. Keinemusik starts on May 30 in Egypt and Boys Noize will debut in Ireland on June 15. Boys Noize recently performed at the Arc Music Festival in March. “Crazy For It” is available on all platforms.

photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado