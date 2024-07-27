Boys Noize Shares Anthemic New Single “FVKVRVND”

Home News Cristian Garcia July 27th, 2024 - 7:25 PM

Boys Noize on Day 2 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

German/Iraqi electronic music producer Alexander Ridha (also known as Boys Noize) has released a longtime live-favorite, “FVKRVND” ahead of his return to HARD Summer Music Festival next weekend, Saturday, August 3rd in Inglewood, CA.

“FVKRVND” has been a fan favorite for all of Boys Noize’s shows. With the official release of the track, Boys Noize bottles the lighting of the techno zeitgeist into an anthemic cocktail. Immediately locked in and propelled forward by the inhale exhale of the 4/4 rhythm, the track slowly increases the voltage of its low and menacing portamento sawtooth-an all-forgotten signature of aughts electro that sends prickling waves of electricity across the skin. Adding in the echoing bassline and the expansive buildup from the breaths of the synths makes the drop all the more rattling. For the official release of “FVKVRVND”, it’s the all the aspects of techno and pushes it forward into the future and gives it a hypnotic vibe that is primed for festivals.

In a press release from Gold Star PR Boys Noize goes more into the reason why he deiced to give “FVKVRND” an official release: “We are in the midst of a lockdown-incubated ‘everything revival’ where 148 bpm is the 128, raging is the new raving, and the underground rules once again. With the release of ‘FVKVRVND’, this will serve as a reminder of what the track’s name says, they are not, in fact fvcking arovnd.”

Listen to Boys Noize new single “FVKVRVND” below:

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado