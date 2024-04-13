Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Recruit Boys Noize For Challengers Original Score Remix

Home News Bella Rothman April 13th, 2024 - 11:45 AM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have teamed up with German-Iraqi producer Boys Noize to reinvent the soundtrack to the Challengers movie. Complete with 9 tracks, the album features unique EDM instrumentals with a clear Boys Noize influence.

Challengers, set to hit theater April 26, features Tashi Duncan, played by Zendaya, and the journey of her dramatic tennis career. From filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, the movie has been one of the most highly anticipated of the year for its dramatic sports plot line and intense love triangle.

The Oscar winning pair, Reznor and Ross, are responsible for the films score. The two are both current members of Nine Inch Nails, an industrial rock band that originated in the 80s and have now taken their musical talents to film. Teasing fans about the soundtrack just a few weeks ago, the original score is still yet to be released.

Boys Noize influence on this remix project is undeniable and brings forth techno elements that create hyper and electric sound. Picking apart the sounds of the original tracks, Noize creates a variety of tracks ranging from deep sulky sound to upbeat rave energy.

“It has been a fun challenge to turn this this into one fluid experience and take tit even further by redesigning the tracks, creating new elements, and changing certain parts- epically on “Compress / Repress…” Noize says.

Several of the Challengers tracks have already surpassed 20,000 streams and are continuing to gain tractions as the movies release date is fast approaching. The reworked album severs as a great way to get fans excited about the film and combine music talents of a classic rock duo and upcoming techno producer.